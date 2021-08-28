WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, an increase of 217.8% from the July 29th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WuXi Biologics (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 8th.

WXXWY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.70. 104,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,917. WuXi Biologics has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $43.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.06.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc, an open-access biologics technology platform company, provides solutions to organizations to discover, develop, and manufacture biologics from concept to commercial manufacturing in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company also engages in the provision of consultation services in relation to the biopharmaceutical technology, international sales contracting services, testing and development of testing technologies, sales and marketing services, and biologics clinical and manufacturing services; production and sales of medicals; vaccine CDMO and related business; and material supplier activities.

