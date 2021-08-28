Wüstenrot & Württembergische (ETR:WUW) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $18.80

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG (ETR:WUW) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €18.80 ($22.12) and traded as low as €18.50 ($21.76). Wüstenrot & Württembergische shares last traded at €18.56 ($21.84), with a volume of 17,738 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.86, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €18.80.

About Wüstenrot & Württembergische (ETR:WUW)

WÃ¼stenrot & WÃ¼rttembergische AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services to individuals and groups in Germany, the Czech Republic, and internationally. It operates through Housing, Life and Health Insurance, Property/Casualty Insurance, and All Other segments. The Housing segment offers home loan savings and banking products primarily for retail customers, such as home loan savings contracts, bridging loans, and mortgage loans.

