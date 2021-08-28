Wrapmanager Inc. Takes $311,000 Position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Indus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 231.4% during the 1st quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,103,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after buying an additional 770,417 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 2,129.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after buying an additional 606,532 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 584,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 54,347 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,390,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 486,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 33,518 shares during the last quarter. 4.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CBD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NYSE:CBD opened at $5.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.64. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $8.41.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

