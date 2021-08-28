Wrapmanager Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 8.0% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.0% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 89.2% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 21.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. 46.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TV opened at $12.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.43. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.43.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.
About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.
Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
