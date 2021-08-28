Wrapmanager Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 8.0% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.0% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 89.2% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 21.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. 46.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TV opened at $12.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.43. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

