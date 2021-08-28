Wrapmanager Inc. Grows Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,741 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.8% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 69,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,372,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 37.4% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 3.9% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 20.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $89.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $54.87 and a 1 year high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

