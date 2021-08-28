Wrapmanager Inc. Buys Shares of 988 Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 988 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 2.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,380 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,207,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Cigna by 15.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 201,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,690,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 13.5% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 29.4% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 9.1% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.16.

NYSE CI opened at $210.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.48.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

