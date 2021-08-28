Worley Limited to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:WYGPY)

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Worley in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Johnson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Worley’s FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Worley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

WYGPY stock opened at $7.78 on Thursday. Worley has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $10.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 2.49.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Worley’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

About Worley

Worley Ltd. operates as a professional services provider to the resources, energy and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Chemical Services, Mining, Minerals and Metal Services, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions and Advisian. The Energy and Chemical Services segment includes engineering, procurement, project management, program management, and operations.

