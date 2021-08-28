Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given New $310.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $305.00 to $310.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WDAY. Barclays upped their price objective on Workday from $282.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Workday currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $293.36.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday stock opened at $269.28 on Friday. Workday has a twelve month low of $195.81 and a twelve month high of $282.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -379.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workday will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total transaction of $974,781.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $563,845.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,556 shares of company stock valued at $30,585,135 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 89.1% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Workday by 558.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 489.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 86.5% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.