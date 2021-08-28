Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $290.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WDAY. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $293.36.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $269.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $237.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Workday has a 52-week low of $195.81 and a 52-week high of $282.77. The stock has a market cap of $66.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -379.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workday will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total value of $25,187,481.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $938,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,556 shares of company stock valued at $30,585,135. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Workday by 558.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

