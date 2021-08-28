Wing Finance (WING) Reaches Market Capitalization of $43.93 Million

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Wing Finance coin can currently be purchased for $23.15 or 0.00047549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Wing Finance has a market capitalization of $43.93 million and $6.64 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00052684 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.56 or 0.00132571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.46 or 0.00150850 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,774.74 or 1.00162740 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,253.15 or 0.06680608 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.20 or 0.00996398 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,022,483 coins and its circulating supply is 1,897,483 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

