Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Takes Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 309.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter worth $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 149.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 285.3% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 68.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,023,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.58. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PHM. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.77.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

