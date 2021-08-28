Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its stake in Broadcom by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 97,619 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $46,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock traded up $10.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $495.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,646,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.70 and a twelve month high of $496.44. The stock has a market cap of $203.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $477.91.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.84.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

