Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in ArcBest by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 16,860 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in ArcBest by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at $632,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in ArcBest by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Cowen raised their target price on ArcBest from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Vertical Research raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.91.

Shares of ARCB stock traded up $2.32 on Friday, hitting $67.77. 207,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,147. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.79. ArcBest Co. has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $93.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.51.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.98 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

In other ArcBest news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 8,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $703,680.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,035,713.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

