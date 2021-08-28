Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Has $717,000 Stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 91.1% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the first quarter worth $103,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the first quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SILJ stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $13.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,497,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,123. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.04.

