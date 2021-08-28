Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Has $5.82 Million Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.5% of Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYMI. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $92,138,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 407.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 295,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,321,000 after buying an additional 237,054 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,525,000 after buying an additional 142,214 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,604,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 679.0% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 87,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 76,696 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYMI traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.48. The stock had a trading volume of 141,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,990. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.94. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $71.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.831 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%.

