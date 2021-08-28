Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) President Brian Richard Hole Sells 3,625 Shares of Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) President Brian Richard Hole sold 3,625 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $137,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Brian Richard Hole also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 24th, Brian Richard Hole sold 801 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $29,885.31.
NASDAQ WLFC opened at $38.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $241.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.14. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $47.78.
About Willis Lease Finance
Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft engines and aircraft and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.
