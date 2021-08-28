Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) President Brian Richard Hole Sells 3,625 Shares of Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) President Brian Richard Hole sold 3,625 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $137,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brian Richard Hole also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

On Tuesday, August 24th, Brian Richard Hole sold 801 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $29,885.31.

NASDAQ WLFC opened at $38.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $241.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.14. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $47.78.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft engines and aircraft and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.