Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) PT Raised to $199.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $191.00 to $199.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on WSM. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $193.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.18.

NYSE WSM opened at $183.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.83. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $81.76 and a 12 month high of $204.41. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total transaction of $2,463,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,903,709.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total transaction of $898,352.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,283.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,607 shares of company stock valued at $17,355,134 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth $633,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,790,000 after purchasing an additional 88,442 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at $947,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 122,292.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 17,121 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

