Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mesoblast were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MESO. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the first quarter worth $123,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mesoblast by 17.6% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in Mesoblast during the first quarter worth $202,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mesoblast by 170,800.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 25,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mesoblast by 9.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mesoblast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

Shares of MESO opened at $7.39 on Friday. Mesoblast Limited has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $19.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.77 million, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 million. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 1,774.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Mesoblast Profile

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

