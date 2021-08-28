Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,250 Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 141,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,696.0% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,538,000 after purchasing an additional 236,080 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.0% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 55.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth $736,000. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.67.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $189.52 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $133.86 and a one year high of $190.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

