Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $1,730,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $1,070,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $505,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 179.6% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.80.

In related news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total value of $378,214.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $679.58, for a total value of $1,632,351.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,360 shares of company stock worth $16,913,521 in the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $668.27 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $347.54 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $665.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.91.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.