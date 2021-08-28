Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Short Interest Update

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 86,300 shares, a growth of 90.9% from the July 29th total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.9 days.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Whitehaven Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Whitehaven Coal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of WHITF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.78. 10,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,709. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60. Whitehaven Coal has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $1.80.

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. The company operates in two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. The company operates four mines in North West New South Wales; three open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, Werris Creek, and Sunnyside; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

