WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,547,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,485,912,000 after acquiring an additional 9,777,300 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in WestRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,936,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in WestRock by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,912,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,743,000 after buying an additional 1,038,148 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at $48,056,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in WestRock by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,689,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,816,000 after buying an additional 636,511 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.82.

WestRock stock opened at $51.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.80. WestRock has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $62.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.53, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

