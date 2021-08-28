Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens Sells 10,000 Shares

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 10,000 shares of Western Forest Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.08, for a total value of C$20,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 915,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,903,200.

Donald Eugene Demens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Donald Eugene Demens sold 30,000 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total value of C$61,500.00.

WEF stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting C$2.12. The company had a trading volume of 899,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,469. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$751.85 million and a P/E ratio of 4.51. Western Forest Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is 4.26%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.60 price target on shares of Western Forest Products in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Western Forest Products in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Western Forest Products in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.72.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

