WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of WESCO International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.88.

Shares of NYSE:WCC opened at $120.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.45. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $39.45 and a 12 month high of $120.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 120.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that WESCO International will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $119,470.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in WESCO International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in WESCO International by 70.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management lifted its position in WESCO International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 18,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in WESCO International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 26,270.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

