Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) will report earnings per share of $0.97 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. Werner Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 310.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after buying an additional 134,939 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 4,971.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WERN opened at $47.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 18.53%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

