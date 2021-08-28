Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target to $160.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CPT. Truist Securities increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Shares of CPT stock opened at $146.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 117.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $86.19 and a 1-year high of $152.63.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,152 shares in the company, valued at $38,005,058.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,141,465.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,143 shares of company stock worth $19,165,726. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 40.5% in the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 630,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,596,000 after purchasing an additional 181,724 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 124.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,731,000 after purchasing an additional 165,887 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth $27,963,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth $915,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 6.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,035,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.