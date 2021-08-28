Wedbush Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $187.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ASND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.88.

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $154.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.10. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $109.36 and a 1-year high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 7,700.88% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

