Wedbush Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Wedbush reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a report released on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.93. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.

WSM has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.18.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $183.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $81.76 and a twelve month high of $204.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.83.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at $60,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Alex Bellos sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.25, for a total value of $4,654,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,434.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total transaction of $191,156.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,749.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,607 shares of company stock worth $17,355,134 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

