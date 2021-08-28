WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Purchased by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,422,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 405,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,920,000 after buying an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 147,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,844,000 after buying an additional 50,975 shares during the period. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $434,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $94.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.63. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 71.50%.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

