WCM Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 43,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Snap in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Snap by 527.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Snap by 66.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 73.3% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Snap news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 15,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $889,043.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $515,033.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 252,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,840,651.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,474,122 shares of company stock worth $455,371,327 in the last ninety days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Snap from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Snap from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Snap from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

NYSE SNAP opened at $73.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.93. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.85.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

