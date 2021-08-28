WCM Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,087 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $12,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Repligen by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Repligen by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 1,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Repligen by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.60.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $275.83 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $138.00 and a 1 year high of $276.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.95. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 154.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 17,514 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total value of $4,444,527.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,410,312.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 780 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $195,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,681 shares of company stock worth $6,853,371 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

