WCM Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,191 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Merit Medical Systems worth $13,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,810 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 87,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,671,000 after buying an additional 39,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $734,854.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.56.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $71.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 143.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.44 and a 12 month high of $71.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 12.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

