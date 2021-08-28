WCM Investment Management LLC Has $7.52 Million Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

WCM Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 61.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,723 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $7,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,791,000 after buying an additional 1,279,033 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,656,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,245,000 after buying an additional 1,163,085 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 953.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,206,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,525,000 after buying an additional 1,092,157 shares during the period. XN Exponent Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,801,000. Finally, Oakmont Corp raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2,918.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oakmont Corp now owns 913,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,817,000 after buying an additional 883,618 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CZR shares. Bank of America raised Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.93.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CZR stock opened at $104.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.20. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.07 and a 12-month high of $113.46.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.