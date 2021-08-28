WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 6,424 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Semtech worth $11,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,029,000 after purchasing an additional 658,570 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Semtech by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,308,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,267,000 after acquiring an additional 498,361 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Semtech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,383,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Semtech by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,009,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,250,000 after acquiring an additional 194,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Semtech by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,511,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,305,000 after acquiring an additional 186,797 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Semtech alerts:

In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $1,254,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,378,343.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMTC. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $70.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.26. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $83.94.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.85 million. Semtech had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Featured Article: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.