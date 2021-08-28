WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 2,173 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of WEX worth $10,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of WEX by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEX by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 512,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,259,000 after purchasing an additional 92,328 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,129,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,883,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of WEX by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX stock opened at $184.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.95. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.64 and a twelve month high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. Analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on WEX in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.42.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Story: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.