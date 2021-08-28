WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 2,076 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,186 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $10,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1,808.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.38.

BLD stock opened at $221.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.47. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $141.14 and a fifty-two week high of $235.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.54.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.27. TopBuild had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $834.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

