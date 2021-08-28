Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Reaches New 52-Week High at $275.15

Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $275.15 and last traded at $275.15, with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $275.15.

The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $287.28.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%.

About Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.