Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,182 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Walmart by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Walmart by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,168,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Walmart by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,023,000 after purchasing an additional 32,229 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Walmart by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,694,000 after purchasing an additional 19,672 shares during the period. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 415,526 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.52, for a total value of $58,389,713.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,310,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 356,888 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $50,596,011.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,123,284.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,140,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,512,536,440 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.52. 7,696,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,353,939. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.25. The stock has a market cap of $410.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. raised their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

