Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director Sells $56,424,257.28 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton sold 377,976 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.28, for a total value of $56,424,257.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,239,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,578,826.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, S Robson Walton sold 451,308 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total value of $66,545,364.60.

On Thursday, August 19th, S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total value of $86,736,232.56.

On Monday, June 28th, S Robson Walton sold 1,051,930 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $145,460,880.40.

On Friday, June 25th, S Robson Walton sold 1,549,447 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total value of $214,365,992.45.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, S Robson Walton sold 773,922 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $105,640,353.00.

On Monday, June 21st, S Robson Walton sold 877,402 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.41, for a total value of $119,686,406.82.

On Friday, June 18th, S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $184,299,030.30.

On Wednesday, June 16th, S Robson Walton sold 1,230,301 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total value of $169,584,689.84.

On Monday, June 14th, S Robson Walton sold 1,013,942 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.40, for a total value of $142,357,456.80.

On Friday, June 11th, S Robson Walton sold 1,741,221 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $244,728,611.55.

Walmart stock opened at $146.52 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $40,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 70.1% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

