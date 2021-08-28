Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Holdings Reduced by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 298,937 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $15,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 155,758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 46,151 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of WBA stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.48. 3,355,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,830,648. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.48.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.