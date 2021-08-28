Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.710-$0.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Vontier also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.770-$2.820 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Vontier presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Vontier stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.18. 1,297,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,764. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55. Vontier has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 82.44% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $724.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.19 million. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vontier will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.05%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vontier stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 68.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,178,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480,140 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.70% of Vontier worth $38,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

