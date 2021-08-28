VMware (NYSE:VMW) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.530-$1.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.12 billion-$3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.14 billion.VMware also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.900-$6.900 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VMW. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $172.00.

VMware stock traded down $10.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,394,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,013. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.29. VMware has a twelve month low of $126.79 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that VMware will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VMware stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of VMware worth $77,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

