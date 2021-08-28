VMware (NYSE:VMW) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.530-$1.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.12 billion-$3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.14 billion.VMware also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.900-$6.900 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $172.00.

NYSE:VMW traded down $10.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.18. 5,394,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,013. The stock has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77. VMware has a 12 month low of $126.79 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.29.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $54,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VMware stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of VMware worth $77,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

