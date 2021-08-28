Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Raised by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,704 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,306 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 0.5% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Visa were worth $93,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 75.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on V. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $232.69. 6,368,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,161,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $453.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.72.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. Visa’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

