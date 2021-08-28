Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $12.50 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 153.55% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VIOT. TheStreet cut shares of Viomi Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.
VIOT stock opened at $4.93 on Thursday. Viomi Technology has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $18.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.41.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in Viomi Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $12,521,000. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in Viomi Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $3,099,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Viomi Technology by 319.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 130,680 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Viomi Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Viomi Technology by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 119,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 54,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.
Viomi Technology Company Profile
Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.
Featured Article: Cost of Equity
Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.