Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $12.50 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 153.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VIOT. TheStreet cut shares of Viomi Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

VIOT stock opened at $4.93 on Thursday. Viomi Technology has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $18.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.41.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 18.65%. Equities analysts predict that Viomi Technology will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in Viomi Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $12,521,000. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in Viomi Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $3,099,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Viomi Technology by 319.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 130,680 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Viomi Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Viomi Technology by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 119,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 54,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

