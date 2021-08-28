Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €105.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DG. Barclays set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on Vinci in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Vinci in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Vinci in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €103.29 ($121.51).

Shares of EPA DG opened at €90.89 ($106.93) on Wednesday. Vinci has a 52-week low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 52-week high of €88.80 ($104.47). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €90.66.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

