Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 211,082 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,308,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 211,082 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $58,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 9.8% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 39,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 419,700.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 4.7% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 86,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter valued at $1,490,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABM Industries stock opened at $49.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $55.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.39.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. FIX raised ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $220,718.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

