Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 108,430 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643,271 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,430 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $52,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,984,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,488,753 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $253,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,671 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,508,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,272,322,000 after purchasing an additional 470,295 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 255.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 648,830 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $47,150,000 after purchasing an additional 466,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 954,412 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $69,358,000 after purchasing an additional 409,376 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NTAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday. Fox-Davies Capital downgraded shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.29.

NTAP stock opened at $87.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.46 and a 1 year high of $91.29.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

