VIBE (VIBE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $8,675.00

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Over the last seven days, VIBE has traded up 26.3% against the dollar. One VIBE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0233 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. VIBE has a total market cap of $6.07 million and $8,675.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

VIBE Profile

VIBE (CRYPTO:VIBE) is a coin. It launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

Buying and Selling VIBE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

