VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited (ASX:VG8) Announces Final Dividend of $0.06

VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited (ASX:VG8) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 29th.
In related news, insider Robert Luciano purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.36 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of A$118,100.00 ($84,357.14). Insiders acquired a total of 915,552 shares of company stock worth $2,173,579 over the last 90 days.
VGI Partners Asian Investments Company Profile
Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?
Receive News & Ratings for VGI Partners Asian Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VGI Partners Asian Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.